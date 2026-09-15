Ms. Rachel Slams Ed Sheeran For Ditching Macklemore Over Pro-Palestine Backlash

Ms. Rachel is slamming Ed Sheeran for kicking Macklemore off his tour as his opening act following backlash over Macklemore's pro-Palestine remarks.

The popular children's creator, who has received heat for supporting Palestine, criticized Ed in a social media post ... claiming the singer "had an opportunity to show that we won't be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine."

She said Ed "caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza."

Ms. Rachel added, "We all need to speak out against it."

In another post, she said ... "Imagine looking back 20 years from now at yourself kicking someone off a tour because they spoke out during a genocide that has killed over 20,000 kids."

Ms. Rachel says ... "If more than 20,000 white children were killed in another part of the world, everyone would be shouting about it at their concerts. Treating some children's lives as less worthy of outrage is racist. Silence during a genocide is not neutral."

Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial. https://t.co/BOJ9xMoIZn @macklemore

As TMZ previously reported, Ed kicked Macklemore off his tour after reportedly being called by stadium owners, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who told him they didn't want Macklemore to perform due to his stance on Palestine.

Kraft told TMZ ... "Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech."