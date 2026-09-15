American Airlines Passenger Reportedly Strips and Performs Lewd Acts During Flight, FBI Investigating

An American Airlines passenger got totally naked and performed lewd acts on herself in front of others during a flight to Florida ... and she wound up in police custody, according to a report.

Fox News said the woman was flying on an AA flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Miami International Airport late Friday night when she decided to rip off her clothes and start doing X-rated stuff in the view of other passengers.

The news outlet also said the flight crew promptly went to the cockpit to report the disturbance to the captain, identifying the woman as a "passenger in row 9."

In addition, one of the flight attendants used the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to call in the bizarre incident. The ACARS message stated American Airlines should be notified, and law enforcement should also be alerted.

The plane reportedly landed in Miami around 11:30 PM Friday, and law enforcement immediately took the woman into custody. It's unclear if she was charged.