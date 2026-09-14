See The Full List of Winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards may have included Meg Stalter painted gold on the red carpet, a cameo from Taylor Swift, and moving tributes to the legends we lost this past year, but the winners were front and center at tonight's awards!

Sally Field took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her role in the adaptation of the novel "Remarkably Bright Creatures".

Matthew Rhys also set Emmy history by winning both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for "The Beast in Me.

Jean Smart also set a record by winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 5th year, marking the first time an actor has won an acting Emmy for every season a show with four or more seasons was eligible to do so. She also tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman’s record for the most Emmys ever won by a performer, with eight.

The red carpet also was a must see from the night. Don’t miss Zendaya, Selena Gomez and all the other top stars strut their stuff on TV’s biggest night.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

(winner(s) in bold)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jake Schreier, Beef

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis

Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, Hacks

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Writing for a Drama Series

Debora Cahn, The Diplomat

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Valerie Chu, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby, Task

Directing for a Drama Series

Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task

Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Directing for a Reality Program

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Cian O'Clery, Love on the Spectrum

Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race

Anna Moulaison, Top Chef

Ben Archard, The Traitors

Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Writing for a Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Directing for a Variety Series

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live

Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Prerecorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Directing for a Variety Special

Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Rikki Hughes, Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...

Glenn Weiss, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show

Glenn Weiss, 78th Annual Tony Awards

Julie Dash, Wanda Sykes: Legacy

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Bad Thoughts

Colbert Before Air

The Daily Show

The Randy Rainbow Show

SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Inside The Pitt

Love Story

Shrinking — In It Together

This Is a Gardening Show

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kim Estes, Big Law

Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Randy Rainbow, The Randy Rainbow Show

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Lawrence Kasdan, Marty, Life Is Short

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Rebecca Miller, Mr. Scorsese

Mariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay

Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Documentary or Nonfiction Special