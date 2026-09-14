See The Full List of Winners at the 78th Emmy Awards
Emmys 2026 See All The Winners!!!
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards may have included Meg Stalter painted gold on the red carpet, a cameo from Taylor Swift, and moving tributes to the legends we lost this past year, but the winners were front and center at tonight's awards!
Sally Field took home an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for her role in the adaptation of the novel "Remarkably Bright Creatures".
Matthew Rhys also set Emmy history by winning both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for "The Beast in Me.
Jean Smart also set a record by winning Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 5th year, marking the first time an actor has won an acting Emmy for every season a show with four or more seasons was eligible to do so. She also tied Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman’s record for the most Emmys ever won by a performer, with eight.
The red carpet also was a must see from the night. Don’t miss Zendaya, Selena Gomez and all the other top stars strut their stuff on TV’s biggest night.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
(winner(s) in bold)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
- Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Carey Mulligan, Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Riz Ahmed, Bait
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac, Beef
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
- Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
- Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
- Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
- Constance Zimmer, Love Story
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Gadd, Half Man
- David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
- Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
- Charles Melton, Beef
- Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jake Schreier, Beef
- Lee Sung Jin, Beef
- Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
- Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Limited or Anthology Series
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
- Steve Carell, Rooster
- Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Megan Stalter, Hacks
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
- Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
- Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Rob Reiner, The Bear
- Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Leslie Bibb, Hacks
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay
- Cherry Jones, Hacks
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
- Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company
- Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, Hacks
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
- Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Gerran Howell, The Pitt
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
- Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
- Jeff Kober, The Pitt
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Brittany Allen, The Pitt
- Tal Anderson, The Pitt
- Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
- Miriam Shor, Pluribus
- Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
- Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Writing for a Drama Series
- Debora Cahn, The Diplomat
- Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Valerie Chu, The Pitt
- Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Brad Ingelsby, Task
Directing for a Drama Series
- Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age
- Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
- Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task
Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love on the Spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
- Summer House
- Welcome to Wrexham
Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- Ariana Madix, Love Island USA
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
Directing for a Reality Program
- Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
- Cian O'Clery, Love on the Spectrum
- Nick Murray, RuPaul's Drag Race
- Anna Moulaison, Top Chef
- Ben Archard, The Traitors
Reality Competition Program
- Dancing With the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Writing for a Variety Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Directing for a Variety Series
- Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 83rd Annual Golden Globes
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Prerecorded)
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Directing for a Variety Special
- Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Rikki Hughes, Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable...
- Glenn Weiss, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Glenn Weiss, 78th Annual Tony Awards
- Julie Dash, Wanda Sykes: Legacy
Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Bad Thoughts
- Colbert Before Air
- The Daily Show
- The Randy Rainbow Show
- SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- Inside The Pitt
- Love Story
- Shrinking — In It Together
- This Is a Gardening Show
Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Kim Estes, Big Law
- Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Randy Rainbow, The Randy Rainbow Show
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Lawrence Kasdan, Marty, Life Is Short
- Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Rebecca Miller, Mr. Scorsese
- Mariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Alexandria Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean with David Attenborough