Michael J. Fox Gets Standing Ovation Accepting Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 2026 Emmys

Play video content Video: Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation While Accepting Bob Hope Humanitarian Award At Emmys Television Academy/N.A.T.A.S

Michael J. Fox brought the Emmys audience to their feet while accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The wheelchair-bound actor took the stage to accept the honor for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and his longtime advocacy.

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Fox -- who's been battling Parkinson's since the 90s -- received a standing ovation as he addressed the crowd with an emotional speech.

Check out the clip ... Michael explains why he initially kept his diagnosis a secret, and why the support he received meant so much to him.

Hollywood's elite are clearly moved ... the audience is brought to their feet for a standing ovation as he exits the stage.