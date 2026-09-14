Michael J. Fox Gets Standing Ovation Accepting Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at 2026 Emmys
Michael J. Fox Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys Receives Humanitarian Award
Michael J. Fox brought the Emmys audience to their feet while accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.
The wheelchair-bound actor took the stage to accept the honor for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and his longtime advocacy.
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Fox -- who's been battling Parkinson's since the 90s -- received a standing ovation as he addressed the crowd with an emotional speech.
Check out the clip ... Michael explains why he initially kept his diagnosis a secret, and why the support he received meant so much to him.
Hollywood's elite are clearly moved ... the audience is brought to their feet for a standing ovation as he exits the stage.
The actor's only the 6th recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award since 2002.