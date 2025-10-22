Michael J. Fox Says Marty McFly Role Inspired Chris Martin and John Mayer

Michael J. Fox’s "Back to the Future" wasn’t just movie magic ... he says it straight-up inspired some huge names to pick up a guitar and go full rockstar.

The iconic actor hit "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for National "Back to the Future" Day on Tuesday and dropped a bombshell ... saying his Marty McFly role in the '85 classic inspired none other than John Mayer and Chris Martin to become the full-fledged icons they are today!

Michael spilled that Chris was so thankful, he even jammed with him onstage ... so yeah, if you’re wondering what lit the fire under Coldplay’s frontman and John Mayer -- you can thank Marty freakin' McFly!

It was a wide-ranging sit-down with Stephen, where Michael also marked the 25th anniversary of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research ... proudly noting they’ve pulled in a staggering $2.5 billion to date.