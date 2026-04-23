Paranormal Writer David Wilcock Voiced Financial Worries in 911 Call Before Death

David Wilcock's final moments are even more tragic given what he was dealing with behind the scenes ... 'cause cops tell TMZ he was battling serious financial and health problems leading up to his death.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Wilcock made a disturbing 911 call Monday morning, telling dispatch, "I need to leave" and "I will be to the left of the house," while also opening up about ongoing money troubles and health issues. He refused to say whether he was armed or planning to hurt himself.

We broke the story ... the "Ancient Aliens" regular and bestselling paranormal author died after deputies responded to his Colorado home and found him in a mental health crisis.

Authorities tell TMZ ... deputies approached cautiously, staging nearby until backup deputy arrived due to the unknown threat level.

Just before deputies reached him, Wilcock told dispatch, "I'm sorry to put you through this," and hung up.

Seconds later, deputies saw him outside the home with a gun to his head. Deputies immediately took cover. Authorities say a single shot rang out moments later. Despite commands to drop the weapon, Wilcock shot himself in front of deputies.

Cops tell us additional personnel searched the property after the incident, but no one else was found.

Wilcock was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 53.