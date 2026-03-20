'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Joshua Allen's Death Ruled Suicide

Joshua Allen -- the winner of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4 -- was struck and killed by a train in Texas last year ... and we now know that the medical examiner determined he intentionally ended his own life.

According to records obtained by TMZ ... Allen died of blunt force injuries ... and his death was ruled a suicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Play video content Fort Worth Police Department

Following his death, family and friends told TMZ that Allen was a wonderful person ... and they shared some insight into their final conversations ... "One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else."

As you know, Joshua rose to fame in 2008 when he competed on the 4th season of 'SYTYCD.' He won the season, with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss coming in 2nd place.

Last year, TMZ broke the story on his death in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joshua was 36 years old.

RIP