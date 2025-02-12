tWitch's Family Taking Legal Action Against Widow Allison Holker Over Book

tWitch’s family is done with his widow, Allison Holker, continuing to make shocking allegations about their late son ... and they're now taking legal action against her.

Play video content CBS

Connie, tWitch’s mom, went off on IG, blasting the "misleading and hurtful" claims in Allison’s new book about her son's life and death ... saying that she can't solely focus on her healing anymore 'cause she's gotta protect his name and legacy, and defend his honor.

The whole Boss family came together with another statement backing Connie, slamming Allison for her “disrespectful and evasive actions” since Stephen’s passing ... and calling out the “misleading, unproven accounts” and the inconsistencies in Allison’s book.

They’ve got a lot of questions that still need answers, so they’re getting legal counsel to dig into the situation, and they’ve also started a GoFundMe for donations, which will go toward covering legal fees and related costs.