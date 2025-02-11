tWitch's Mom and Brother Detail How Allison Holker's Claims Have Blindsided Them

Play video content CBS

tWitch’s mom and brother are pretty shaken up ... sharing how blindsided they are by the allegations made by his widow, Allison Holker.

Connie Boss Alexander opened up in a tell-all with Gayle King, explaining how Allison called to accuse someone in the family of selling a story to a magazine -- and had them sign an NDA. So, it left them totally shocked when she released her memoir about her life with tWitch and his death.

Connie also shot down Allison’s claim that tWitch had hinted at being sexually abused by a male figure in his journals, calling it completely unfounded.

tWitch's brother, Dre Rose, had his mom's back ... saying the sexual abuse claims were flat-out false. He also dismissed Allison's allegations alluding that tWitch had a serious drug problem, saying he knew he had tried drugs recreationally, but anything more was bogus.