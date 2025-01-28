Allison Holker Confesses She & tWitch Had Sex Above a 'Glee' Live Concert

Play video content The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Allison Holker is sharing an NSFW confession from her love story with her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss ... revealing the very public place they once got down and dirty.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum stopped by the "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," where she explained just how in love she was with her late spouse ... and how it led to one memorable sexual encounter abroad.

As Allison recalled ... in 2010, tWitch was cast as part of the opening dancing group for the "Glee" concert, called LXD (League of Extraordinary Dancers). Allison, who was also on tour at the time with 'SYTYCD,' said she and tWitch were very much in their "honeymoon" phase of dating at the time ... meaning they couldn't get enough of each other when they were able to reunite.

During one reunion, Allison visited tWitch in Ireland, where he was performing with LXD at the old O2 arena ... which they explored extensively after her man's show.

Per Allison, she and tWitch eventually found themselves on some scaffolding above the arena ... and promptly began making out as the "Glee" stars performed in front of the packed crowd.

She added ... "There's all these audience members screaming and cheering, but they couldn't see us. I don't know, it was kind of romantic and we started doing the deed ... and then all of a sudden security was flashing their lights, like, 'Who's up here?'"

Allison noted she and tWitch didn't get caught, thankfully ... as they fled the scene before they could get in any real trouble.

The dancer confessed it was the "most wild thing" she's ever done ... and suggested others not follow in her footsteps.