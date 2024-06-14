Darren Criss Trolled After Revealing Newborn Son's Name is Brother

Darren Criss really stepped in it as he ventures into fatherhood -- at least that's what the internet is saying after learning what he named his baby ... who's most definitely a Bro.

The "Glee" star is being low-key roasted on social media for the unique baby name for his newborn boy -- with folks having a field day at his family's expense ... all because of the moniker that's on his birth certificate.

Darren and his wife, Mia, welcomed their second child on June 3 ... and Darren recently revealed his son's full name ... Brother László Criss.

The baby reveal photo looks pretty cool ... Brother Criss is smiling and rocking some sunglasses in his baby swaddle ... but the general consensus, at least online, is Darren and Mia dropped the ball with the name.

Folks are saying Darren sentenced his kid to a lifetime of jokes with a name like Brother ... wondering how a future partner will feel about calling him Brother, and joking about his wedding day -- yeah, that's the territory we're entering here.

Safe to say ... people are really taken aback, and some are saying celebs shouldn't be allowed to name their kids anymore. Of course, there's a good amount of uniquely-named celebrity children ... we'll spare you a list.

For what it's worth, Darren and Mia's first child is a daughter named Bluesy. So it's Bluesy and her brother, Brother, rocking the household -- it certainly leaves an impression.