'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband

Gabourey Sidibe has a precious update to announce ... she's welcomed twins with husband Brandon Frankel -- a couple months ago.

The Oscar nominee -- most famous from the movie "Precious" -- and her husband shared the happy news on Thursday, confirming Gabourey gave birth to a baby boy, named Cooper, and a baby girl, named Maya, back in April.

On how they decided upon their little ones' names, the actress explained to TSR ... "Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico."

Yet, as GS noted in the interview, the twins both have West African middle names, a nod to her side of the family.

This update comes almost four months after Gabourey confirmed she was expecting twins with a baby bump pic on social media, writing in the caption ... "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun."

Gabourey and Brandon -- a marketing and branding lead for talent agency 33 & West -- initially met on a dating app, later announcing their engagement in November 2020. The couple secretly tied the knot in March 2021 ... with Gabourey confirming the nuptials over a year later on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

She confessed at the time ... "Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings, I'm actually married ... We got married at the kitchen table. It was just us."