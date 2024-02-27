'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel are in for a double take in their life ... 'cause she's pregnant with twins!

Yes, that's right ... the 40-year-old "Precious" star broke the happy news on IG ... sharing snaps of herself in a pink dress while Brandon cradled her baby bump at a Babylist baby registry event.

You could tell the parents-to-be are overjoyed -- which you can see in the photos they posted to ring in the momentous occasion. As you can see, they posted different shots of themselves -- which appear tied to plugging this Babylist company, FWIW -- which showed they'd already picked out a double stroller, carrier, and clothes for their new additions.

If the pics didn't give away Gabby's excitement, her caption certainly did ... she wrote: "I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!"

She added ... Twin Delivery coming soon!" Gabby went hard on her twin puns, signing off, "Twinty Twinty Four!!" So yeah, she's leaning into the twin stuff -- as she should, we suppose.

For a refresher ... Gabourey married Brandon in March 2021 ... but she only made the news public the following year on "Live With Kelly And Mark."

She told the hosts they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting on a dating app ... but hated weddings to the point they'd already tied the knot over a year ago -- a confession that completely caught everyone off guard.

Looks like they've been living the happily married life ever since ... and now, Gabby's getting ready to welcome her first kids. She's come a long way since playing Precious in the movie -- now, GS is all grown up and all set to become a mom. Boy, time flies!

Brandon has poured his heart out about his new wife ... writing on IG there was no one else he'd rather be raising kids with. His dream is coming true -- Brandon and Gabby are expanding their family.