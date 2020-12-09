Gabourey Sidibe Slams Twista After His Bullying Meme Post

Gabourey Sidibe didn't need a super offensive photo to check Twista for posting a disgusting, bullying meme -- she just destroyed him with words, and even got him to apologize ... but that may not be nearly enough.

The "Precious" star brilliantly clapped back at the fast-spitting MC after he posted a meme displaying a side-by-side photo of her and model Bernice Burgos. Gabourey's captioned "Option A," adding she's super successful while Bernice is listed as "Option B" ... a couch surfer with no car, 3 kids and 12K Instagram followers.

Twista then asked his 438K followers "Who y'all choosing A or B."

Once Gabourey got word of the meme, she obliterated him, saying ... "Wow. I um…. gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!" She added a kissing emoji ... for good measure.

Twista deleted the post but furious reactions continued, like this one ... "Twista a bitch for this post and you are the lowest of the low."

Twista's now apologized ... telling The Shade Room it was an "honest mistake," adding "I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake. I immediately had it taken down. I don't know her directly but my sincere apologies to her."