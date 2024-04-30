'Glee' Star Darren Criss Says He Identifies as 'Culturally Queer'

Play video content

Darren Criss says he's more than just an ally for the LGBTQ+ community -- he actually identifies with them deeply in his heart ... going so far as to say he's "culturally queer."

The "Glee" star was at an expo over the weekend in Chicago, where he was asked about his starring role as Blaine Anderson in the hit show -- and what he thought it meant for representation to portray an openly gay character on a major network.

Darren remembers his work on "Glee" quite fondly -- saying it was awesome to play a gay guy ... and that he's proud he was able to put a spotlight on an underrepresented group.

He also says that while he himself is straight and cisgender ... he identifies with the LGBTQ+ community regardless, citing his upbringing in San Francisco in the '90s as seminal to his character and identity.

Of course, the way he actually framed this sentiment might rub people the wrong way -- because, frankly ... what does being "culturally queer" even mean, right? Fair question.

We'll let Darren explain for himself ... because his heart is definitely in the right place here.

Still ... it does sound a little wonky -- and when you consider he's sworn off playing any more gay characters in TV or film, it kinda makes ya wonder if he's rethinking that now that he seems to consider himself part of the community.