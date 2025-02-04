Allison Holker Says Late Husband tWitch Still Visits Her & Kids From Beyond

Play video content The Jamie Kern Lima Show

Allison Holker says her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, still visits her from beyond the grave -- telling her he's sorry and he still loves her.

Speaking on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," Allison recalled tWitch’s first visit just five days after his death -- she was lying in bed with her youngest daughter, with her eyes closed, when the room started shaking, and she suddenly fixated on his face in front of her, delivering the message.

Allison is 100% sure it was him and says he’s visited her and her older daughter, Weslie, multiple times since. While some moments are beautiful, she said others were scary -- and they’ve had to ask him for space at times.

AH appeared on Lima's show to promote her memoir, "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light," which has been slammed by tWitch’s family -- but she claims a psychic told her he gave his blessing to share their story.

Allison also revealed that tWitch’s ayahuasca journey was a major turning point before his death in December 2022, saying it opened something up in him that never truly healed.