Allison Holker's Daughter Defends NDA at tWitch's Funeral

Allison Holker's daughter is shedding some light on the NDA people going to Stephen "tWitch" Boss' funeral had to sign ... and, she claims it wasn't meant to stop people from talking about the late star.

Weslie Fowler -- Holker's 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship -- took to Instagram Live Friday and talked for 30 minutes about her mom and tWitch.

One of the big topics she confronted ... Weslie explained why an NDA at tWtich's funeral was necessary -- saying it's not about preventing people from talking about the star, but instead it was in an effort to keep people from photographing the body.

Fowler says, "God forbid somebody that went to that took a photo of Stephen and put it on the internet or shared it with somebody else."

In addition, Weslie says her mom was lenient on the rules ... and claims people needed to sign NDAs when they attended any event with tWitch when he was alive -- a regular precaution taken by many stars.

As for talking about tWitch's alleged drug stash ... Weslie says her mom is just going through all of the factors that may have contributed to his suicide -- and, that includes thinking about the substances, like weed, she says he put in his body.

tWorth noting ... Weslie was never formally adopted by tWitch -- but, she says he was always there for her, and she considers him a father figure.

We've told you all about the family in-fighting this week ... after Allison announced she was writing a memoir, several of tWtich's family members came out and slammed her as a money-hungry opportunist.

tWtich's mother, Connie, came out and -- though she didn't make a direct reference to Allison -- she promised to defend his legacy from those trying to tarnish it.

Sounds like Holker's daughter has a totally different view of events ... and, she's putting her story out there.