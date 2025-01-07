tWitch's Family, Friends Rip Widow Allison Holker Over Drugs Claims

Allison Holker going on a media blitz to promote her upcoming memoir is sparking a family feud ... with relatives and friends of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss going after his widow for labeling him a drug user.

The infighting is playing out right now on social media in the wake of Allison's new interview with People ... and tons of dirty laundry is being aired online.

Courtney Ann Platt, who was friends with tWitch and Allison, fired the first shot Tuesday ... with a long rant on Instagram blasting Allison for telling the media she allegedly found a stash of drugs in tWitch's shoeboxes before his funeral.

Allison also says she pored over tWitch's private journals after his suicide and is including some in a new memoir ... a decision Platt says is "by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life."

tWitch's family is disputing Allison's claims about the late 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ's alleged drug abuse ... tWitch's brother says he wasn't an addict, and Allison was the one using illegal substances.

Meanwhile, one of tWitch's cousins says Allison is a "crazy woman" who is "trying to tarnish his legacy" and is refusing to let his family see his kids.

Play video content

'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Candiace Dillard Bassett is piling on too ... she says of Allison, "This white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband's legacy. She could've kept this in her therapist's office. SMH."

tWitch's brother and cousin say Allison is nothing but a liar ... and they're also accusing her of making the family sign NDAs to attend his funeral, claiming tWitch's own mother was forced to swear to secrecy, too.

Allison has yet to directly respond to any of the attacks from tWitch's family and friends ... instead, defending herself by reposting a fan account calling the attacks "wild."