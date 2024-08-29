Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Debuts New Boyfriend on IG

Allison Holker has found love again ... nearly 2 years after the tragic death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum took to Instagram Wednesday to soft-launch her new relationship ... with a photo of her shadow holding the hand of an unnamed man.

While it's clear Allison isn't ready to go fully public with her new romance, she's showing she's moving past her loss ... putting a heart emoji in the IG caption.

It didn't take long for Allison's fans and famous friends to applaud her life update, with many expressing the same sentiment ... they simply wish her happiness in this new chapter.

Allison married "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ in 2013, and together they welcomed 2 children -- daughter Zaia and son Maddox. tWitch also adopted Allison's daughter, Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship ... and they often shared their life on social media.

Tragedy struck the family in December 2022 when tWitch died by suicide in Encino, Calif. He was 40 years old.

Allison has actively kept tWitch's legacy alive in the aftermath of his death ... regularly raising awareness about mental health.