Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Debuts New Boyfriend on IG

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Meet My New Boyfriend!!! Soft-Launches Mystery Man

Allison Holker main getty instagram
Getty/Instagram Composite

Allison Holker has found love again ... nearly 2 years after the tragic death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum took to Instagram Wednesday to soft-launch her new relationship ... with a photo of her shadow holding the hand of an unnamed man.

082924 allison holker post instagram

While it's clear Allison isn't ready to go fully public with her new romance, she's showing she's moving past her loss ... putting a heart emoji in the IG caption.

It didn't take long for Allison's fans and famous friends to applaud her life update, with many expressing the same sentiment ... they simply wish her happiness in this new chapter.

DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Together
Launch Gallery
DJ 'tWitch' and Allison Holker Together Launch Gallery

Allison married "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ in 2013, and together they welcomed 2 children -- daughter Zaia and son Maddox. tWitch also adopted Allison's daughter, Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship ... and they often shared their life on social media.

DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Family Photos Launch Gallery

Tragedy struck the family in December 2022 when tWitch died by suicide in Encino, Calif. He was 40 years old.

Remembering DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Launch Gallery
Remembering Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Launch Gallery
Getty

Allison has actively kept tWitch's legacy alive in the aftermath of his death ... regularly raising awareness about mental health.

In June, Allison confessed she was open to the idea of dating again ... and seems to be manifesting a new happy ending.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later