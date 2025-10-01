'So You Think You Can Dance's Joshua Allen Killed by Train, Family Says

Joshua Allen -- the winner of "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4 -- was struck and killed by a train, a family member tells TMZ.

TMZ broke the news of his death earlier this morning.

We're told Joshua died in a hospital near his Texas home Tuesday.

The Fort Worth Police Department in Texas tells TMZ they got a call on Tuesday for a person who was struck by a train. It is an ongoing investigation.

The family source remembers Joshua as a man of integrity and as a family man, always wanting to see everyone come together under one roof for holidays and family functions.

They also give TMZ insight into their final conversations, noting ... "One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else."

Meanwhile, Joshua's close friend Emmanuel Hurd told TMZ earlier Wednesday morning he was "a very honest, real person."

As you know, Joshua rose to fame in 2008 when he competed on the 4th season of 'SYTYCD'. He won the season, with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss coming in 2nd place.

He continued dancing over the years, and starred in 2010’s "Step Up 3D" and 2011’s "Footloose" remake ... plus appeared in a 2011 episode of "American Horror Story."

He got into some trouble in 2016 when he was charged with domestic violence, and ended up in the slammer for a year in 2017.

He was 36 years old.