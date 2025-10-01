Kentucky Cheerleader's Roommates Found Dead Newborn as She Went to McDonald's

Laken Snelling's roommates grew suspicious when they heard strange noises coming from her room ... eventually sneaking in while she went to get food and discovering her dead newborn's body -- according to a report.

LEX18 -- a local news outlet in Lexington, Kentucky -- cites an affidavit from the Lexington Police Dept. stating Laken's roommates heard loud noises after they say she gave birth to the baby shortly after 4 AM on August 27.

Cops say Snelling told her roommates around 8:40 AM she'd passed out early in the morning, leading to the loud noises ... and, she planned to go see a doctor.

Rather than attending her 9:30 AM class, police say she ordered food from McDonald's and drove to a university clinic ... however, she didn't go inside -- instead returning to her residence, where she was later arrested.

The police say her roommates grew suspicious of Snelling's story ... and decided to go into her room, where they allegedly found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth."

Police reportedly executed a search warrant of Laken's social media accounts ... which uncovered "different things pertaining to pregnancy, images of her during labor, photos of her doing things ordinary pregnant women should not be doing, and a concealed or hidden pregnancy."

The filed affidavit also states Laken allegedly told medical staff at UK Hospital "the baby made a 'whimper,' and that she 'guessed' the baby was alive."