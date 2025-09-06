Cheerleader Laken Snelling Reportedly Drops Out of School Amid Criminal Charges

Laken Snelling has dropped out of the University of Kentucky after she was charged in connection with an infant's death ... according to a local newspaper.

The 21-year-old -- who was a cheerleader at UK -- withdrew from the school, a spokesperson for the school told the Lexington Herald Leader.

No further information was provided ... though it's not exactly surprising given the criminal charges Snelling's facing.

The Lexington Police Department arrested Snelling Sunday after a deceased infant was found wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag, and she's been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the birth of an infant ... and law enforcement sources told us she's admitted to the crime.

Snelling posted $100,000 bond and is on home incarceration with no ankle monitor at her parents' home in Tennessee.

An autopsy was performed on the infant's body ... but initial results have been inconclusive, and "extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death" according to the Fayette County Coroner's office.