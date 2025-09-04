University of Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling's Baby's Autopsy Inconclusive

The autopsy report for the University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling's infant has been completed ... but investigators are still left with questions about how the baby died.

A report from the Fayette County Coroner's office obtained by TMZ reveals the cause of death of the baby boy -- who died on August 27 -- is inconclusive and that "extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death."

Coroner Gary W. Ginn confirms the investigation remains open and his office is "conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered."

He adds ... "I understand the community's concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child. ... Please keep the family and friends as well as the University of Kentucky friends in your thoughts and prayers."

As we reported ... an infant boy was found dead and wrapped in a towel in a trash bag located in a closet last week ... and the 21-year-old stunt performer was arrested Sunday.

Snelling was subsequently charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ she has admitted to the crime.