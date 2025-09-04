Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

University of Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling's Baby's Autopsy Inconclusive

By TMZ Staff
Published
Laken Snelling kentucky insta 1

The autopsy report for the University of Kentucky cheerleader Laken Snelling's infant has been completed ... but investigators are still left with questions about how the baby died.

A report from the Fayette County Coroner's office obtained by TMZ reveals the cause of death of the baby boy -- who died on August 27 -- is inconclusive and that "extensive microscopic analyses are essential to determine the cause and manner of death."

Laken-Snelling-1
Facebook/Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair

Coroner Gary W. Ginn confirms the investigation remains open and his office is "conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered."

He adds ... "I understand the community's concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child. ... Please keep the family and friends as well as the University of Kentucky friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Laken-Snelling-mug-shot-Fayette-County-Detention-Center-1
Fayette County Detention Center

As we reported ... an infant boy was found dead and wrapped in a towel in a trash bag located in a closet last week ... and the 21-year-old stunt performer was arrested Sunday.

Snelling was subsequently charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

Laken-Snelling-fb-1
Facebook/Laken Snelling

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ she has admitted to the crime.

She posted $100,000 bond and is on home incarceration with no ankle monitor at her parents' home in Tennessee.

