Emmanuel Haro Case, 'Strong Indication' Where Missing Baby's Body Is, D.A. Says

Investigators have issued an update in the search for missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro ... a day after the boy's parents, Jake and Rebecca, were hit with felony murder charges.

The Haros appeared in court in Riverside, California Tuesday ... and now, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are speaking out -- sharing new details of the now-national case.

Hestrin said investigators have a "strong indication where the remains of Baby Emmanuel are" ... alleging the missing child was a victim of extended abuse and succumbed to injuries from that abuse. He noted no confession was made by either Jake or Rebecca in jail.

D.A. Hestrin said everyone in Emmanuel's life "failed" him.

Emmanuel disappeared two weeks ago, on August 14 ... the infant's mother claimed she was punched in the face and her baby was snatched from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa, CA. She said she was changing his diaper next to her car when she was attacked in the lot.

Rebecca made a tearful plea for her son's return on the news at the time ... but authorities were unable to rule out foul play due to inconsistencies in RH's story.

Jake's past felony conviction for willful child cruelty further fueled speculation on the couple, who later stopped cooperating with authorities.

Police went on to search the Haro family's Cabazon home nearly a week after Emmanuel's reported kidnapping and seized Jake's vehicle.

Jake and Rebecca were then arrested in their home for suspicion of murder ... though, Rebecca stuck to her kidnapping story from jail.

Jake was later seen shackled, wearing a jumpsuit, accompanied by officials in a remote field in Moreno Valley ... where investigators continued their search for Emmanuel. Sheriff Dicus said Wednesday there was "some level of cooperation from the suspects" in the case ... slamming Jake as an "experienced child abuser."

After investigators announced they believe the kidnapping "did not occur" and that little Emmanuel is probably dead, Jake and Rebecca were charged with felony murder and misdemeanor filing a false police report. Their bail was set at $1 million each.