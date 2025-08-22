Conspiracy Theory Podcast Host Charged With Girlfriend's Murder

A conspiracy theory podcast host’s real-life plot just turned darker than any episode -- he’s reportedly been charged for allegedly murdering his own girlfriend.

Tobias Marcus Nuttall -- the Aussie podcaster who dives into "occult, magick, spirituality, and all things clandestine" on-air -- just faced the Perth Magistrates Court, accused of stabbing his 30-year-old girlfriend to death.

According to media reports, Nuttall, 32, stayed silent in court -- only speaking up to confirm his name.

He’s locked up till at least Sept. 17, when he’s due back in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court.

Cops busted Nuttall at a home on Aug. 20 after responding to a serious incident -- inside, they found a woman with stab wounds.

News.com says the woman was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police and forensics locked down the scene the next day as the stabbing probe continued.