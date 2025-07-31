Suspected Arkansas Double Murderer Busted While Getting Haircut, on Video

An Arkansas man who police say murdered a husband and wife in front of their kids was arrested while getting his haircut -- and it was all caught on security cameras from a barbershop.

Video from Wednesday's bust shows Andrew James McGann, 28, driving up to the shop in Springdale, Ark., jumping out of his car and walking through the entrance. McGann then sits down in a barber chair and starts chatting with the stylist about how he wants his hair done.

The video then jumps forward to show several plainclothes officers putting McGann in cuffs while he's still wearing a salon cape. Clearly, the cops nabbed him as his thick head of hair was getting snipped.

Police say McGann killed Clinton Brink and Cristen Brink on Saturday while the couple was hiking with their daughters in Devil's Den State Park in West Fork, Arkansas, about 22 miles south of Springdale.

Arkansas State Police have charged McGann -- whose motive is unknown -- with two counts of capital murder. McGann is being held without bail in the Washington County jail.

ABC News reports that McGann was recently hired as a teacher in the Springdale Public Schools district for the upcoming school year, but he had not begun his employment.