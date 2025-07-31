Georgia Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Arrested for Assault in Atlanta

Garrett Rolfe -- the Georgia cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in 2020 -- has been arrested after allegedly getting into a bar fight last month ... and, the 911 audio from the new arrest is explosive.

The Atlanta Police Department announced the news Wednesday ... stating that after a thorough investigation into a June 29 incident, law enforcement found probable cause to arrest Officer Rolfe for simple assault.

Rolfe -- who was placed on administrative leave after the alleged brawl -- was booked and his mug shot was released ... and, he's still smiling in the pic despite his arrest. He was released on $2K bond.

Play video content

As for the incident itself ... cops say they were called on June 29 to X Midtown, a bar just north of downtown Atlanta, by a man named Raefeael Penrice, who says in the 911 audio that a person claiming to be a police officer is drunk and following him around while Penrice is trying to work.

When officers arrived, they say they encountered Rolfe -- who was bleeding from his nose -- outside X Midtown.

They say Rolfe told them he was with a friend -- identified as "Mr. Smith" -- who took a picture of a bartender he felt had overcharged him for drinks. This allegedly caused a verbal altercation between a person Rolfe says identified herself as the bartender's girlfriend ... and Rolfe claims Penrice started to shove Smith out of the bar.

Play video content

Rolfe said he tried to inquire about what was happening, but Penrice allegedly grabbed him by the collar and then the neck. After claiming he unsuccessfully tried to remove Penrice's hand, cops say Rolfe admitted to punching Penrice in his body and face.

According to the cops, Rolfe told the officers Penrice never identified himself as security or wore any clothes to indicate he was a security guard.

Officers say they also spoke to Penrice ... they say he claimed Rolfe hit him when he tried to escort him and Smith out of the bar. Cops say witnesses to the incident told them Rolfe and Smith hit Penrice first.

Penrice was arrested for battery and simple battery on June 29, while Rolfe was placed on leave pending an investigation.

Like we mentioned, Rolfe made national news in 2020 when he was initially faced with a felony murder charge following the fatal shooting of Brooks ... who cops say had fired a Taser at Rolfe's head before Brooks was shot 3 times in his back.