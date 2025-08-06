Who Is Quornelius Radford? What to Know About the Army Shooting Suspect

Fort Stewart in southeastern Georgia descended into panic on Wednesday, August 6, when a shooter began opening fire on the military post, wounding five individuals.

Authorities were able to apprehend the suspected shooter, who's since been identified as Quornelius Radford, although he hasn't spoken about why he attacked the post.

We're going to take a look into the background of the suspect and get a handle on what may have led to the surprising attack.

Radford Was a Sergeant at the Time of the Shooting

Radford held the rank of sergeant at the time of the attack, and he was on active duty, according to NBC News.

The victims of the shooting were his co-workers, and he was reported to have used his personal weapon during the attack.

Radford was also reported to have ties to Florida, although his exact connection to the state was unclear immediately following the shooting.

Brigadier General John Lubas stated the suspect was "subdued" by other soldiers at the end of the attack, and claimed he was arrested by local authorities for allegedly driving while drunk, although the chain of command was unaware of the arrest.