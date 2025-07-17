Who Is Raymond Boodarian? 'American Idol' Double Murder Suspect Has a Past

The brutal murders of Robin Kaye, a music supervisor on "American Idol," and her husband, musician Thomas DeLuca, at their home in Encino earlier this week sent shockwaves through Los Angeles.

We've learned the suspect, Raymond Boodarian, has a troubled background ... the 22-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of committing the grisly murders.

We're going to take a look at the disturbing allegations surrounding his past, as well as the events that led up to his arrest.

Boodarian Allegedly Had Issues With Substance Abuse

Boodarian allegedly had a history of substance abuse issues leading up to the murders, frequently associating with other users, according to the New York Post.

The murder suspect reportedly brought other users around his residence in Reseda, a neighborhood in L.A. -- one neighbor claimed the visits left other residents "frightened."

The same individual reportedly said Boodarian's alleged drug usage resulted in "a lot of problems," which other neighbors complained about.

Another of Boodarian's neighbors spoke to Fox News and claimed he was "on and off medication" ... another stated he would "be taken away for a couple of months" before being returned to his residence.

He Was Arrested Several Times

Boodarian's behavior reportedly landed him in trouble with authorities, and he racked up a list of alleged criminal offenses over the years, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Court records show he'd been charged with brandishing a knife, threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize, and battery.

But the charges were eventually dismissed after he went through hearings related to establishing a conservatorship, as well as his mental competency.

Boodarian subsequently underwent a mental health evaluation and was ultimately placed under a conservatorship, according to NBC 4.

Boodarian Was Arrested A Day After Police Discovered The Murders

The bodies of Kaye and DeLuca were discovered Monday at their tightly secured home after LAPD officers arrived to perform a welfare check.

Police went to the couple's residence the previous Thursday in response to a call about a potential break-in ... and although cops showed up to check out the scene, they left after searching the property.

Our law enforcement sources told us the couple's bodies were found in separate rooms, and they both had been shot in the head.

Boodarian is believed to have entered the house through an unlocked door on Thursday afternoon last week ... Kaye and DeLuca returned to their house shortly afterward and discovered him inside, which allegedly led to a confrontation that resulted in both of them being shot.

Boodarian was arrested at his residence after police found fingerprints at the scene that allegedly match his -- his prints had been entered in the LAPD's database after he was arrested on battery charges in 2024.