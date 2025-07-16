'American Idol' Double Murder Suspect Surrounded by Cops in Arrest Photos

The man suspected of killing an "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband was taken into custody yesterday ... and, TMZ has obtained pictures of the arrest.

The photos show 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian standing in front of a row of garages at a residential complex, with numerous cops surrounding him ... no shirt on and his hands cuffed behind his back.

The pictures are all taken from behind Boodarian, so you can't see his face. One garage door behind the group is open ... though it's unclear if that's where he came from.

As we told you ... Boodarian was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement sources told us they found fingerprints at the house of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, that matched the suspect.

Play video content KNN News

We're told Boodarian's previously been arrested for three different criminal battery cases, so his fingerprints are on file ... which is how they were able to figure out his identity. They also used surveillance footage to identify Boodarian.

Boodarian is believed to have entered the residence Thursday afternoon last week through an unlocked door ... before cops say Robin and Thomas walked into the house in the midst of a burglary. There was a confrontation, and they were both shot numerous times.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the house Monday afternoon ... and, after spotting blood outside, they charged into the house and found the two dead.