'American Idol' Double Homicide Victims' Pets Spared in Brutal Killings

The victims of a shocking double murder -- "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca -- had three pets ... who TMZ has learned are safe and sound.

Los Angeles Police Department Lieutenant Guy Golan tells TMZ ... the couple had three pets -- a small white dog, a tortoise and a parrot -- and all three were found alive and unharmed. They were turned over to friends and family, we're told.

We've also confirmed with our law enforcement sources that authorities recovered a handgun at the scene, which they will test to determine if it belongs to the victims or the suspect.

Our sources say there is no independent evidence at this time to back the theory that it was the victims' gun that was used in the shooting.

As we told you ... 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian was arrested Tuesday after officers say surveillance video and fingerprints found at the scene pointed them in his direction. Photos of his arrest show a massive group of cops surrounding him as he's handcuffed.

Cops believe Boodarian entered the residence last Thursday to burglarize the house ... and Kaye and Deluca came home and discovered him inside. They were then shot and killed in a struggle.

A welfare check was performed by police on Monday ... who say they saw blood outside the house and charged into the home -- finding the couple deceased.