Cops Make Arrest in Shooting Death of 'American Idol' Music Supervisor Robin Kaye

Cops have made an arrest in a double homicide that saw "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband shot to death inside their Los Angeles home ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement tells us 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian was arrested and LAPD detectives believe he has no relationship to Robin and her husband ... and we're told this was an isolated incident.

TMZ broke the story ... Robin was identified as one of the victims in a double murder inside a home in Encino. The other victim was her husband, Thomas Deluca.

Robin and Thomas were found dead Monday when cops conducted a welfare check and found blood outside the home. Officers smashed a window to gain entry to the home and found Robin and Thomas in separate rooms, dead from gunshot wounds to the head.

Cops were previously called to the home Thursday after an unidentified suspect was seen trying to gain entry. The caller said the suspect may have been armed with a firearm. Neighbors say someone spotted a person hopping a fence and called police ... officers responded but found no signs of forced entry and searched the exterior property before leaving. A helicopter circled overhead but could not find the suspect.

Now, cops allege Boodarian was burglarizing the house Thursday when Robin and Thomas came home ... and he allegedly shot and killed them during a confrontation.

We were told cops were reviewing surveillance footage and it reportedly shows the suspect entering the home Thursday afternoon about 30 minutes before Robin and Thomas showed up.

Cops say Boodarian is an Encino resident and he found a way inside the home through an unlocked door.

Robin and her husband were 70.