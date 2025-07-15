'American Idol' Music Supervisor Robin Kaye Killed in Double Homicide

Robin Kaye, an award-winning music supervisor on "American Idol," was found dead inside her Los Angeles home ... and TMZ has learned she and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were the victims of a gruesome double murder.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the bodies of the couple were discovered Monday inside their house in Encino after LAPD officers showed up for a welfare check.

We're told cops saw blood at the front entrance and then smashed a window to gain entry to the home, where they found Robin and Thomas suffering from possible gunshot wounds. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Our sources say the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

It's interesting ... cops were previously called to the home Thursday ... an unidentified suspect was seen trying to gain entry and may have been armed with a firearm. Neighbors say someone spotted a person hopping a fence and called police ... officers responded but found no signs of forced entry and searched the property before leaving. Its unclear if this incident is related to the homicides.

During a welfare check Monday, cops told neighbors family members had not heard from the couple in 4 days. It's unclear who called for the welfare check.

Robin worked as the music supervisor on 'Idol' for at least 15 seasons, according to her IMDB page, and she won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on the show. She also served as music supervisor on "Lip Sync Battle" and a bunch of other shows.

The home Robin and Thomas lived in has some celeb history ... we did some digging and found out it was previously owned by late rapper Juice WRLD.