'American Idol' Murder Suspect Linked to Crime Through Fingerprint

The alleged murderer of "American Idol" Music Supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, left forensic evidence behind that directly led to his arrest ... sources with knowledge tell TMZ.

The LAPD arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, and our sources say the key piece of evidence linking him to the crime is fingerprints ... cops were able to lift fingerprints from the crime scene.

Authorities were able to match the prints to Boodarian because his prints were in the LAPD's database. Boodarian had been arrested on 3 separate criminal battery cases in 2024, and protocol is to get fingerprints upon arrest.

In addition to the fingerprints, police used surveillance video at Kaye's home to identify the suspect.

Our law enforcement sources say at this point there's no evidence of any personal connection between Boodarian and Kaye's family.

Boodarian's home is a 10-minute drive from the home of Kaye and Deluca. Neighbors called police last Thursday to report a suspicious man, possibly armed, who got onto the Kaye/Deluca property.