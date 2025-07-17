'American Idol' Double-Homicide Suspect Charged With Two Counts of Murder

The suspect who police believe killed an "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband has been charged with murder and burglary ... according to reports.

Fox 11 Los Angeles broke the news ... announcing prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in a residential neighborhood.

The outlet also reports the murder charges include special circumstances related to allegations of multiple murders, and murder during the commission of a burglary.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office has reportedly not decided whether to go after Boodarian for the death penalty. Boodarian was scheduled to appear in a Van Nuys courthouse Thursday afternoon.

As we've told you ... Boodarian is accused of breaking into Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca's Encino home last week. They are said to have come home during the burglary -- and they were shot and killed, allegedly in a confrontation with the suspect.

Cops found the bodies after performing a welfare check on Monday ... and, they arrested Boodarian outside his residence Tuesday -- with photos capturing a massive police response.