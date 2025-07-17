'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha Arrested for Jumping Bail

Leida Margaretha -- the "90 Day Fiancé" star known for her tumultuous relationship with husband Eric Rosenbrook -- is cooling her heels behind bars after getting arrested in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Leida was booked into the Adams County Jail for felony bail jumping just before 9 AM Thursday. It's unclear exactly what police are alleging she did, but it seems they believe she violated her bail conditions.

She was out on bond after her arrest for domestic disorderly conduct and mistreatment of an animal stemming from an alleged incident that went down with Eric back in January.

Margaretha's arrest comes just a couple weeks after Eric was arrested for allegedly slapping his wife while drunk.

We broke the story ... Eric was drinking on July 4 when an altercation began between him and Leida -- with Eric admitting to us he did slap her.

He then went out to his car to sleep ... and was woken up by a police officer in the early morning hours of July 5, who then took him into custody. Eric was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Eric told us he split with his wife in the aftermath of the arrest ... adding he feels she's been acting off for a few months now.