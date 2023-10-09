'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha Arrested, Allegedly Used Job To Steal Money

Leida Margaretha, known from her time on "90 Day Fiancé," has been arrested ... after allegedly using her place of work to steal thousands of dollars.

According to cops in Portage, Wisconsin, they were notified last week by the owners of Loggerhead Deco -- a glass bottle decorating company -- that Margaretha made "fraudulent payments and withdraws to several outside business accounts and customers" using the company's account info.

Cops say some victims have reported several thousands of dollars missing from their accounts ... and Margaretha is now facing charges of Theft from a Business Setting, Forgery, and Wire Fraud Against a Financial Institution.

Police say she may be hit with additional charges as the investigation continues.

Fans of the show would have a hard time forgetting about Margaretha -- joining the cast in season 6, she moved from Indonesia to Wisconsin to live with her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook.