'90 Day Fiance' Barber Added to U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List for Murder

A barber featured on "90 Day Fiancé" is on the run from an alleged murder case … and he’s now one of the country’s most wanted men.

Michael Anthony Baltimore landed on the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted list last month for what authorities say was a killing he commissioned in Carlisle, PA — where he allegedly shot and killed his barbershop boss, Kendell Cook, and injured another man in the process.

The agency says Baltimore is wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges — noting he has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

There are 3 different rewards being offered by just as many agencies … $25k, $10k and $2,000, respectively.

As for what exactly might’ve led up to the alleged shooting, local reports suggest Baltimore had been beefing with Cook for years … which is interesting, because they were depicted as chummy on the show.

Each of them was featured in a handful of episodes during 2019’s "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" fourth season -- as side characters -- where their friendly banter was filmed in the shop.