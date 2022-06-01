'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stephanie Matto's Boob Sweat Sales Stopped by Bear Intruder

Play video content TMZ.com

Stephanie Matto's newest business venture, selling jars of boob sweat, has come to a screeching halt after a bear ventured onto her property, making production way too life-threatening.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star tells TMZ she's been bottling up jars of mammary sweat for the past two weeks ... laying by her new pool to build up enough sweat to fill bottle after bottle.

She says her boob sweat was selling like hotcakes -- from between $300-$500 a pop. She says she was averaging $5K a day before the black bear made its presence known in the yard.

Stephanie's now sweating, but not in a productive way. She can't lay by the pool and sweat, so she's now thinking of investing in a sauna.

This isn't her first time cashing in on her bodily functions -- Stephanie started selling her farts in jars last year and says she made more than $100K.

While it sounds like easy money, Stephanie told us back in December she ate way too many fiber bars and it nearly sent her to the emergency room!