'90 Day Fiancé' Star Eric Rosenbrook Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Wife

Eric Rosenbrook -- a reality star formerly on "90 Day Fiancé" -- was arrested after he allegedly got drunk and slapped his wife on the Fourth of July.

The 47-year-old was arrested in Adams, Wisconsin ... and, according to the criminal complaint, the victim claims everything went down when Rosenbrook -- already a few drinks in -- decided to go pick up some food from the local Kwik Mart.

According to the alleged victim -- who police say identified herself as his wife -- she became worried when Eric didn't return promptly ... and spotted him passed out in his car outside the apartment.

She says she eventually got Rosenbrook out of the car -- after taking a video of him -- and she says an argument ensued, during which they woke their infant daughter.

The alleged victim told cops she was holding the kid, and Eric asked to hold her ... but, she says she said no because she felt he was too intoxicated. At this point, she says Eric slapped her. Cops report she told them Eric has consistently abused her since their marriage began in 2018.

The officer says he made contact with Eric -- who was sleeping in his car -- several hours later ... and they say he admitted to hitting the alleged victim. He was booked around 2 AM on July 5 ... and, he's been charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

We've spoken with Eric ... and, he admitted that he and his wife got into a fight about the amount of alcohol he was consuming -- adding he did hit her. He says she was holding their daughter at the time, but insists he didn't make contact with their daughter. He says she then fled the apartment with their kid.

Eric says he and Leida have split since the altercation ... adding he feels she's been acting off in recent months.