Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty to 2 Additional Charges in London Assault Case

Chris Brown I'm Still Not Guilty!!! Denies Additional Charges in London Nightclub Incident

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
chris brown leaving court in london getty 2
Getty

Chris Brown is doubling down on his innocence in his London assault case ... 'cause he has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges.

The R&B singer arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court dressed in a brown suit Friday morning to plead not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw during an alleged February 2023 assault at TAPE nightclub, per multiple reports.

chris brown leaving court in london getty 3
Getty

He also denied possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. The said weapon is a tequila bottle he is accused of smashing over Diaw's head during the altercation.

051625_tmz_live_chris_brown_kal
IN POLICE CUSTODY
TMZ.com

The "Freaky Friday" hitmaker already denied a more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in a hearing in June.

062025_chris_brown_court_kal 6/20/25
CHRIS'S DAY IN COURT
Getty

Brown's trial is slated to begin October 26, 2026. He is accused of attacking Diaw alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, who has also denied all charges against him.

Omololu Akinlolu getty 1
Getty

As we reported ... Brown was picked up by authorities at a hotel in Manchester in May during his first time back in England following the incident.

chris brown
BOOKED ABROAD
TMZ.com

A judge released Chris on conditional bail after he turned over his passport and paid a fee that roughly equates to $6.7 million USD.

Chris Brown's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Chris Brown Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

After the Grammy winner -- who has a past history of physical violence, as you know -- was arrested, Diaw's attorney Ryan J. Daneshrad, confirmed his client is "pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable."

However ... court docs obtained by TMZ in late June show Diaw asked an L.A. County judge to dismiss the suit.

But, the filing does not affect his criminal case in London, which as you can see, is moving forward.

Related articles