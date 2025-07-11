Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty to 2 Additional Charges in London Assault Case

Chris Brown is doubling down on his innocence in his London assault case ... 'cause he has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges.

The R&B singer arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court dressed in a brown suit Friday morning to plead not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw during an alleged February 2023 assault at TAPE nightclub, per multiple reports.

He also denied possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. The said weapon is a tequila bottle he is accused of smashing over Diaw's head during the altercation.

The "Freaky Friday" hitmaker already denied a more serious charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in a hearing in June.

Brown's trial is slated to begin October 26, 2026. He is accused of attacking Diaw alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, who has also denied all charges against him.

As we reported ... Brown was picked up by authorities at a hotel in Manchester in May during his first time back in England following the incident.

A judge released Chris on conditional bail after he turned over his passport and paid a fee that roughly equates to $6.7 million USD.

After the Grammy winner -- who has a past history of physical violence, as you know -- was arrested, Diaw's attorney Ryan J. Daneshrad, confirmed his client is "pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable."

However ... court docs obtained by TMZ in late June show Diaw asked an L.A. County judge to dismiss the suit.