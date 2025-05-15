Chris Brown Arrested in UK Over Alleged Bottle-Throwing Incident

Chris Brown is in trouble with the law again -- the R&B singer was arrested Thursday in the United Kingdom over a bottle-throwing incident at a nightclub two years ago ... TMZ has confirmed.

Brown was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester, England early Thursday morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, according to law enforcement sources.

The Sun reported Brown was busted hours after he flew into town on a private jet, landing in Manchester Airport.

We're told the arrest stems from a violent incident that reportedly took place at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London on February 19, 2023. Brown allegedly clashed with music producer Abe Diaw and is accused of attacking him with a bottle.

At the time, Diaw told The Sun that Chris smashed him over the head with a bottle and then punched and kicked him.

Ryan J. Daneshrad, Diaw's attorney in his 2023 lawsuit against Brown, tells TMZ ... "We can confirm that Chris Brown was involved in an incident with our client, and the injuries sustained are serious. We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable. At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels."