Yung Bleu Praises Chris Brown Grammy, Clears Up Divorce & Boosie Rumors

Yung Bleu is fully immersed in the Valentine's Day spirit ... he's got a new R&B album for lovers and is clarifying he's never been a hater!!!

The "Moon Boy" artist chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop in NYC earlier this week ... congratulating his frequent collaborator Chris Brown on his recent Best R&B Album Grammy and tells us Breezy's career has been inspiring his own.

It's never too late to make an impact on the game, even after you've done it several times over!!!

Bleu also set the record straight about rumors he divorced his wife and was still on the outs with Boosie.

Bleu's new album is named "What Makes Us Human" and he put just that on display yesterday revealing he and his wife were expecting a new baby!!!