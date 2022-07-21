Yung Bleu Defends Chris Brown for Charging Fans $1K for Photo Ops

Even If You Gotta Pay $1K FOR 'EM!!!

The artist formerly known as "Yung" Bleu isn’t here for any Chris Brown slander over him charging fans for photo ops, and he let a fan know in real-time.

CB is currently out on tour with Lil Baby to support his new album “Breezy” (which YB appears on via the track “Possessive” with Lil Wayne) … and the going price for posing with Chris backstage is, apparently, $1,000 a pop.

Nice side biz, for sure -- and most of Chris' fans are ride or die, so they're not whining about the cost.

However, one man got publicly trashed for deciding to spend his extra coins on the CB camera time, sparking Bleu's ire.

1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills 😂 https://t.co/nf7RP9ZpCp — BLEU (@_YungBleu) July 21, 2022 @_YungBleu

He reminded a guy who was roasting the CB fan that time waits for no one and a picture can be worth 1,000 words -- especially if you spent $1K on it!!!

Now, even Bleu would have to admit he's kinda biased. He had CB on his “Moon Boy” album for the song “Baddest," so ... yeah, they're tight.

Last time we spoke to Bleu he told us about CB’s genius as an artist, and said he deserved his own class outside of the Michael Jackson debate.

Usher also gave CB his props on Thursday, as he denied they'd be squaring off in a Verzuz.