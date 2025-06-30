Chris Brown Lawsuit Over Nightclub Brawl Dismissed by Alleged Victim

Chris Brown's putting one part of his legal battle over an alleged nightclub fight behind him -- as he seems to have reached a settlement with the guy who sued him over it.

Abe Diaw sued Chris back in 2023, claiming the singer struck him with a tequila bottle during an appearance at TAPE nightclub in London -- but on Friday, Abe filed docs asking an L.A. County judge to dismiss the suit.

According to the docs, Diaw wants it dismissed with prejudice ... meaning he can't refile it, and that typically means there was a settlement between the parties. We don't know if there was any money exchanged ... we've reached out to attorneys for Chris and Abe.

In the suit, Diaw had claimed Chris not only struck him 3 times with the bottle of Don Julio 1942, but while he was unconscious on the floor ... Chris continued to "ruthlessly stomp" on him, leaving him with some lasting injuries.

Assuming the judge signs off on the dismissal ... CB will still have to deal with his criminal case for the incident. Remember, he was arrested earlier this year shortly after landing in the UK for his world tour -- prosecutors have charged him with assault and possession of a weapon.