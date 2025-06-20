Chris Brown Puts Hands Around Woman's Neck at Meet and Greet

Chris Brown's providing some shock factor here ... because there's a viral image coming out of a recent meet and greet ... and he's got his hands wrapped around a woman's neck.

Breezy had no issue posing for a photo with a well-paying fan who seemingly asked him to get handsy with her and glare menacingly into her eyes ... despite a long history of domestic violence convictions and allegations.

As you can see, CB has his right hand grasping the heavily tattooed woman's neck as she straddles him in a chair. He's also got an intense look on his face.

It's not exactly the best look for Breezy, given his history, but this meet and greet reportedly cost $1,200 ... so it seems money talks.