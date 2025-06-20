Chris Brown Puts Hands Around Woman's Neck at Meet and Greet
Chris Brown's providing some shock factor here ... because there's a viral image coming out of a recent meet and greet ... and he's got his hands wrapped around a woman's neck.
Breezy had no issue posing for a photo with a well-paying fan who seemingly asked him to get handsy with her and glare menacingly into her eyes ... despite a long history of domestic violence convictions and allegations.
As you can see, CB has his right hand grasping the heavily tattooed woman's neck as she straddles him in a chair. He's also got an intense look on his face.
It's not exactly the best look for Breezy, given his history, but this meet and greet reportedly cost $1,200 ... so it seems money talks.
Brown is currently in England, where he pled not guilty to the crime of attempting to commit grievous bodily harm. He allegedly hit someone with a bottle inside London's Tate nightclub. The incident went down in 2023, but he was arrested a month ago after flying to London for his tour. He had no idea a warrant had been issued for his arrest.