Chris Brown Granted Bail in UK Assault Case

Chris Brown can breathe a sigh of relief because he was just granted bail after his arrest for assault in the United Kingdom, TMZ has confirmed.

The R&B singer did not appear for a hearing in London's Southwark Crown Court Wednesday ... but a judge signed off on releasing him from jail, paving the way for him to begin his world tour in a few weeks.

The judge ordered Chris — who has not yet entered a plea -- to pay 5 million in British pounds as a security fee to the court, which translates to roughly $6.7 million in American dollars. We don't know the details of his bail conditions, but we'll update you once we get word.

As you know, Chris was arrested last Thursday and charged with grievous bodily harm over an alleged 2023 assault that took place in a London nightclub. Chris is accused of smashing music producer Abraham Diaw in the head with a tequila bottle. Diaw survived the attack.

Play video content TMZ.com