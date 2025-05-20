Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Love To Jailed Chris Brown, 'Free Breezy!'

Odell Beckham Jr. is rallying behind Chris Brown, who's been sitting in a UK jail cell since Thursday, taking to social media with a message of support -- "Free Breeeezyyy!"

Brown, 36, was locked up last week for an alleged incident going back to 2023 ... when the Grammy Award-winning performer allegedly smashed a liquor bottle over a music producer's head.

CB was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm ... and will remain in custody until his first appearance at London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

Breezy fans have been outraged over the idea of Chris sitting behind bars ... and Beckham is right there with 'em.

"Free Breeeezyyy," Beckham said on his Instagram with a picture of him and Brown.

"The moral compass will never lie ... we waiting on ya."

Beckham, who last played for the Miami Dolphins, is good buddies with Chris -- the guys go back years together -- so it's no surprise OBJ has CB's back.

As for how the arrest went down, Chris was arrested at Manchester Airport in the UK after flying into the country on a private jet.