Odell Beckham Jr. Comments On Rape Allegations In Diddy Suit, 'Shxts Stupid'

A woman is now alleging Odell Beckham Jr. was one of several men who raped her alongside Diddy during a violent 2018 encounter ... but the rap mogul's legal team is calling BS on the allegations -- and so is the NFL superstar, who says they're straight up "stupid."

The woman -- Ashley Parham -- first described the incident in a lawsuit that was filed in a federal court in California back in October 2024. She initially stated that Diddy and several John Does brutally sexually assaulted her at a Northern California residence after she had made a comment about Tupac's murder during a FaceTime call with Diddy at a bar about a month prior.

In an amended version of the complaint that Parham's attorneys submitted on Friday ... she claimed that two of the Does were Beckham and comedian Druski.

She alleged that after Diddy held a knife to her face, covered her with lubricant, and raped her with a TV remote, Druski eventually "jumped on top of" her and knocked the wind out of her when he treated her body "like a slip and slide." She claimed he then began raping her vaginally.

A short time later, she said Beckham participated in the rape too -- alleging some of the men in the room called him "Cornelius."

At the time of the first filing, Diddy's legal team denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ ... and on Monday, they called the amended complaint "an even wilder narrative."

"Her far-fetched tale contains it all: fake cops, cash bribes, and an alleged victim of the late Michael Jackson who was purportedly kidnapped across state lines and forced to 'sign paperwork at gun point' while shepherded through a web of 'safe houses,'" they said.

"No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies -- and the perverse motives of those who told them -- will be revealed."

Druski and Beckham issued their own denials on Sunday evening.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie," Druski said in a statement on X. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 -- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Beckham commented on the post ... writing, "Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

Beckham played this past season with the Miami Dolphins, logging just nine catches in nine games. In 2018 -- at the time of the alleged incident with Parham -- he was a member of the New York Giants.