Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Tucker Carlson About Sharing Cell Block With Diddy

Convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried is spilling the tea on life behind bars ... he's got an unlikely roommate situation, 'cause he’s sharing a cell block with none other than Diddy!

Speaking to Tucker Carlson via video link from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the former FTX mogul revealed he’s only seen one side of Diddy -- apparently, the kind one, saying the disgraced entertainment mogul's been nothing but nice to him and other inmates.

SBF added some perspective, saying being stuck in a soul-crushing place like prison is a situation no one wants to be in -- so all they really have is each other, and that's why kindness is key behind bars.

When Tucker asked how the others serving time feel about sharing space with two of the most famous incarcerated men in the world, SBF said some see it as a rare opportunity -- getting to meet people they’d never cross paths with outside.

Sam’s been behind bars for a year now -- after a judge hit him with a 25-year prison sentence for scamming customers and investors in his massive federal cryptocurrency fraud case.

